Neo-digital Japanese art comes to Siem Reap
A radical rejection of Japanese norms of culture and design, the 1234 Collective's show offers a futuristic, and often comical, look at outsider culture. This week, Peddy Pot and Higo Soma, two artists from Japan, will journey to Siem Reap to showcase the work of the 1234 Collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC