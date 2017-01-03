NEC says website hacked
NEC members meet to discuss the draft regulations and procedures for the upcoming commune council elections in Phnom Penh yesterday. Photo supplied The website for the new national voter list that was created by re-registering some 8 million people late last year was recently hacked by foreigners, but no data was tampered with, National Election Committee spokesman Hang Puthea said yesterday.
