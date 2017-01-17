NA meeting planned on 'minority' clause

The National Assembly's permanent committee will likely meet on Monday to consider a move by the Cambodian People's Party to scrap the opposition's standing as the parliamentary "minority" group by amending the legislature's internal regulations, according to an official. The proposal, flagged by Prime Minister Hun Sen this week, would remove Cambodia National Rescue Party acting president Kem Sokha as "minority leader".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.