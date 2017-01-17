My Phnom Penh: Miss Sarawan Singer
Mealea Lay is the front woman and swooning voice behind Miss Sarawan, the 1960s throwback musical act that has been performing around the country for nearly two years and will be recording their first studio album later this year.
