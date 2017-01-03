MP's land to be given back to Kandal locals

The government on Friday decided to reclaim almost 3,000 hectares of land from a Cambodian People Party's lawmaker and return it to residents in two districts of Kandal province. According to a letter, dated January 6, from the Council of Ministers to the Ministry of Land Management, 2,997.92 hectares - the vast majority belonging to parliamentarian Lok Hour - was ordered returned to villagers in Kien Svay and Sa'ang districts.

