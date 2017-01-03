MP's land to be given back to Kandal ...

MP's land to be given back to Kandal locals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The government on Friday decided to reclaim almost 3,000 hectares of land from a Cambodian People Party's lawmaker and return it to residents in two districts of Kandal province. According to a letter, dated January 6, from the Council of Ministers to the Ministry of Land Management, 2,997.92 hectares - the vast majority belonging to parliamentarian Lok Hour - was ordered returned to villagers in Kien Svay and Sa'ang districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC