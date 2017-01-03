Minister defends work at Assembly
Environment Minister Say Samal speaks to the press after being questioned by the environment commission at the National Assembly yesterday in Phnom Penh. Environment Minister Say Samal defended his ministry's performance at the National Assembly yesterday, saying that while illegal logging was still taking place, significant inroads had been made since a Hun Sen-mandated crackdown began last year.
