Life for Thai woman 'tricked' into carrying drugs

A 22-year-old Thai woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine from the United Arab Emirates - a crime she claimed she was tricked into. "The court has decided to give her a life sentence and a fine of 60 million riel to be put in the national budget," Phnom Penh Municipal Court presiding judge Heng Kessaror said in passing judgement on Thursday.

