Lawmakers push probe into sex worker's death

A group of six CNRP lawmakers have sent letters to three separate ministries demanding justice for a Phnom Penh sex worker who died on January 1 while allegedly fleeing Daun Penh district security guards. The lawmakers have requested that the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Women's Affairs create a committee for the case, and asked the Ministry of Justice to charge suspects "to end impunity in Cambodia, according to copies of the letters seen by The Post .

