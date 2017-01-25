Lawmakers push probe into sex worker's death
A group of six CNRP lawmakers have sent letters to three separate ministries demanding justice for a Phnom Penh sex worker who died on January 1 while allegedly fleeing Daun Penh district security guards. The lawmakers have requested that the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Women's Affairs create a committee for the case, and asked the Ministry of Justice to charge suspects "to end impunity in Cambodia, according to copies of the letters seen by The Post .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
