Kirum Herbal Tea and KEM, the wellnes...

Kirum Herbal Tea and KEM, the wellness made in Cambodia by Confirel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

With KEM Probiotics and Kirum Kampot Pepper Herbal Tea, PPM/Confirel develops its extraordinary line of health and wellness products made in Cambodia. Under the Kirum brand, Confirel commercializes one of the jewels of Cambodian countryside: the Kampot pepper and its derivatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,886 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC