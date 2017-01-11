Inquiry due in 'pedo' case

20 hrs ago

At the request of a former teacher charged with sexually assaulting his underage students, the Kampong Chhnang provincial governor has launched an extrajudicial investigation into his case, documents obtained by the Post yesterday reveal. According to a Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspections document, dated January 2 and signed by provincial director Som Socheata, a "working group" has been established to question victims and witnesses.

Chicago, IL

