HRW: Deteriorating Outlook for Human Rights in SE Asia

The Human Rights Watch annual report released Thursday says Southeast Asia was marked by a deterioration in human rights, with special concerns over Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia. The rights report pointed to a tightening grip on media and communications by governments through cybercrime laws, sedition and further limits on freedom of speech.

Chicago, IL

