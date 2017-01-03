Housing project announced

Housing project announced

Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Cambodian government has announced its first ever affordable housing project, which observers yesterday said will address a large and growing demand for low- and middle-income housing a need the government has been "quite slow" in meeting. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on the southern side of Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

