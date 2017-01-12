Hope for executed Kiwi's brother as war crimes inquiry ends after nearly 8 years
That day could now be one step closer as a war crimes investigation into a Khmer Rouge henchman wraps up after almost eight years. Former Khmer Rouge official Meas Muth was Cambodia's navy commander at the time of Hamill's abdudction, torture and execution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC