Fundraiser for sexually abused Cambodian kids

Rosie Chase will soon make her third trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the rescue of marginalized, sexually abused "throw-away" children. Offering financial and moral support to her effort, about 30 people turned out for "Jambodia," a fundraising event held at Tenn Street Coffee, 4418 Tennyson St, on January 14. Scott Johnson, founder of The Hoagies, a favorite NW Denver band, organized the event.

