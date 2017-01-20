Fundraiser for sexually abused Cambod...

Fundraiser for sexually abused Cambodian kids

Read more: North Denver Tribune

Rosie Chase will soon make her third trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to participate in the rescue of marginalized, sexually abused "throw-away" children. Offering financial and moral support to her effort, about 30 people turned out for "Jambodia," a fundraising event held at Tenn Street Coffee, 4418 Tennyson St, on January 14. Scott Johnson, founder of The Hoagies, a favorite NW Denver band, organized the event.

Chicago, IL

