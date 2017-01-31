Four more CNRP raise hand to declare ...

Four more CNRP raise hand to declare assets

7 hrs ago

Khmer Power Party president Sourn Serey Ratha, one of the first political figures to publicly declare their assets with NGO Accountability Cambodia, speaks at a Phnom Penh press conference in 2016. Four more political figures - all commune councillors or members of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party - have agreed to having their assets published online via NGO Accountability Cambodia , which posted the data yesterday.

Chicago, IL

