Festival of India to be held in Cambodia

New Delhi, Jan 5 - The Festival of India will be held in Cambodia from January 10 and will feature various Indian performances, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday. The festival will feature Ramayana performance, Rajasthani folk music and dance , Indian classical dance, the ministry said in a statement.

