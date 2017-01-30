Farmers weeding out drudgery with mechanised equipment
Cambodia is shaking off the legacy of the Khmer Rouge's agrarian dystopia and deploying increasingly sophisticated agricultural machinery to reduce human and animal toil, and increase productivity, according to the latest government data. A Ministry of Agriculture report released this month shows the use of mechanised agricultural equipment has doubled in the past five years and over 90 percent of farming land preparation is now done by machinery instead of draft animals.
