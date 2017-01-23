Farmer finds two cases of grenades in...

Farmer finds two cases of grenades in Battambang

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Two small cases containing 12 hand grenades were uncovered in Battambang province's Kors Kralor district by a farmer clearing his land on Sunday. According to a post on the military police's Facebook page, a farmer in Kors Kralor commune was clearing land when he unearthed two cases containing the hand grenades and reported his discovery to local authorities.

Chicago, IL

