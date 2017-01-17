Exercises postponed temporarily

Forces prepare for the opening Ceremony of Angkor Sentinel between the army of Royal Cambodian Armed force and the United states Army Pacific at Kompong Speu Province in 2014. Defence Minister Tea Banh yesterday moved to deny the recent cancellation of joint Cambodian and US military exercises was to appease China, with which the Kingdom's armed forces conducted training with last month.

