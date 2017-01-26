Estimating the size of the homeless adolescent population across seven cities in Cambodia
The Government of Cambodia has committed to supporting family care for vulnerable children, including homeless populations. Collecting baseline data on the numbers and characteristics of homeless adolescents was prioritized to illuminate the scope of the issue, mobilize resources and direct the response.
