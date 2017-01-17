Drug crackdown pushes courts and prisons to breaking point
A new crackdown on drugs has netted more than one thousand drug users and dealers throughout the country. But can crowded prisons and busy courts keep up? Nguyen Thy Yem and her husband, Bouy Thanh Men, have been using drugs since they married a decade ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC