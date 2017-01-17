Competing explanations for sliding strike numbers

Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng speaks at the launch of a report on strikes yesterday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied The number of strikes and labour-related demonstrations plummeted in 2016, with just 220 cases versus 582 the year before, the Ministry of Labour said yesterday, a fact at least one workers' advocate attributed to strict enforcement of the controversial Trade Union Law.

