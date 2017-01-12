Combating Cambodia's child exploitation problem on phone call at a time

CAMBODIA has had a troubled past, but the nation that was once synonymous with conflict and poverty is undergoing an economic resurgence. As one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, the country's gross domestic product has grown by 7 percent or more each year since 2011 and is expected to keep up that pace through 2017 according to the Asian Development Bank's Asian Development Outlook 2016 .

