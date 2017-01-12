Combating Cambodia's child exploitati...

Combating Cambodia's child exploitation problem on phone call at a time

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

CAMBODIA has had a troubled past, but the nation that was once synonymous with conflict and poverty is undergoing an economic resurgence. As one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, the country's gross domestic product has grown by 7 percent or more each year since 2011 and is expected to keep up that pace through 2017 according to the Asian Development Bank's Asian Development Outlook 2016 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC