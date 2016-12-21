CNRP's New Year's resolution

CNRP's New Year's resolution

CNRP deputy president Kem Sokha gives a video speech on New Year's Eve on his official Facebook page. Photo supplied Opposition leaders Sam Rainsy and Kem Sokha over the weekend released New Years messages saying that they hoped 2017 will see more cooperation between Cambodian politicians and less use of "fear, threats and injustice" than occurred in 2016.

Chicago, IL

