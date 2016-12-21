CNRP's New Year's resolution
CNRP deputy president Kem Sokha gives a video speech on New Year's Eve on his official Facebook page. Photo supplied Opposition leaders Sam Rainsy and Kem Sokha over the weekend released New Years messages saying that they hoped 2017 will see more cooperation between Cambodian politicians and less use of "fear, threats and injustice" than occurred in 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
