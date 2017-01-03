CNRP rejects deal 'proviso'

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng, left, and deputy opposition leader Kem Sokha, right, at a meeting in Phnom Penh in 2015. Prime Minister Hun Sen is using prisoners as bargaining chips to try and force Cambodia National Rescue Party deputy leader Kem Sokha to sign a declaration that would be used to kick opposition president Sam Rainsy out of the party, the latter claimed yesterday.

Chicago, IL

