Christchurch woman launches collectiv...

Christchurch woman launches collective to build empowered women in Cambodia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press On-Line

Cherrie Fox, right, has quickly turned a macrame self-help enterprise into a new home for one of the women she worked. A two-week trip to Cambodia in June quickly led to it becoming the Christchurch woman's new home and the start of a mission to empower women with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC