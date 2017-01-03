Chinese firms to build world's tallest twin towers in Cambodia

Beijing, Jan 5 - Two Chinese companies have signed a contract to construct skyscrapers in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, whose height will exceed the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, currently the tallest twin towers in the world. Within a period of five years, Sino Great Wall International and the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group will together build the towers, rising to a height of 560 metres - 108 metres more than the Petronas.

