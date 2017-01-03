Chinese firms to build world's talles...

Chinese firms to build world's tallest twin towers in Cambodia

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Beijing, Jan 5 - Two Chinese companies have signed a contract to construct skyscrapers in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, whose height will exceed the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, currently the tallest twin towers in the world. Within a period of five years, Sino Great Wall International and the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group will together build the towers, rising to a height of 560 metres - 108 metres more than the Petronas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC