Chinese envoy says 2016 was "highly fruitful year" for Sino-Cambodian ties

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo said on Monday that 2016 was a "highly fruitful year" for China-Cambodia relations and cooperation thanks to the exchange of visits by the top leaders of the two countries. Xiong said at a reception celebrating the Chinese New Year here that the mutual visits of the top leaders had elevated the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new high.

Chicago, IL

