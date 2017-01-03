Chinese companies to build world's ta...

Chinese companies to build world's tallest twin towers in Cambodia

14 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

Two Chinese companies have signed a joint-venture agreement to build twin towers in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Upon completion, the Cambodian project will be 108 meters taller than the current tallest twin towers, Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

