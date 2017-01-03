Chinese companies to build world's tallest twin towers in Cambodia
Two Chinese companies have signed a joint-venture agreement to build twin towers in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Upon completion, the Cambodian project will be 108 meters taller than the current tallest twin towers, Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
