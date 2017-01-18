Chinese artists perform in Cambodian capital to greet Spring Festival

Artists from the Huaxia Ancient Music Orchestra of China's Henan Museum performed traditional dances and music here Tuesday night to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival. Held at the Chenla Theater, the two-and-a-half-hour show, presided over by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo, attracted about 600 spectators.

