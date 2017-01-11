China ranks as biggest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor

About 667,285 Chinese tourists visited Cambodia's famed Angkor archeological park in 2016, ranking China as the biggest source of tourists to the ancient site, according to the latest data released on Wednesday. Chinese accounted for 30.37 percent of almost 2.2 million international tourists visiting the site last year, showed the data compiled by the state-run Angkor Enterprise, which is in charge of ticket sales at the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.