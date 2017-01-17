Child rape up in '16

Child rape up in '16

The number of rapes and serious crimes committed against children in Cambodia rose by more than 10 percent last year, according to figures from the Child Protection Unit obtained yesterday. The CPU, a joint initiative set up by the Cambodian Children's Fund and the National Police in 2013, investigated 269 serious crimes against children aged 13.5 and under in 24 provinces in 2016, as well as homicides of children aged 15 and younger.

