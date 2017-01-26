Capturing Cambodia's past for a better future

Emma Leslie with Australian Ambassador Angela Corcoran and husband Soth Plai Ngarm at Phnom Penh's Foreign Correspondents Club celebrating the opening of the RESILIENCE exhibition on December 15, 2015. PHOTO SUPPLIED Dr Emma Leslie is the executive director of the Centre for Peace & Conflict Studies, a Cambodian-based organisation whose aim is "strengthening strategic interventions into armed conflict with the overall goal of reaching sustainable and positive peace in the Asia region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.