Cambodia's school made of rubbish encourages green, clean future

Flanked by the traditional stilted homes and lush vegetation of a Cambodian island village, it is a jolt of colour, a flash of inspiration. Used coffee cups form a sweeping shaped roof over the school's entrance, while coloured plastic has been cut and shaped into flowers for a large mural of the Cambodian flag.

Chicago, IL

