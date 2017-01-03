Cambodia's postal service to launch e...

Cambodia's postal service to launch e-commerce

Phnom Penh, Jan 5 - The state-owned Cambodia Post will launch an online shopping platform in March in a move to tap the current rise in e-commerce activity, a media report said on Thursday. Ork Bora, director-general of the Cambodia Post, said that after a year of studying e-commerce, the enterprise decided to launch the platform to allow all business owners to sell their products with the postal service.

Chicago, IL

