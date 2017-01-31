Cambodia's opposition leader loses key role ahead of elections
Cambodia's parliament stripped the main opposition leader of a key role on Tuesday, further weakening veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen's opponents ahead of elections. Kem Sokha, deputy leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party , had held the minority leader status under a 2014 agreement to end political deadlock and promote dialogue between Hun Sen and the Southeast Asian country's opposition.
