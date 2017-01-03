Cambodians stand their ground against government's land grabs
PHNOM PENH: A spate of land grabs by the government has seen more than 800,000 Cambodians evicted from their homes, according to the International Federation of Human Rights. But rather than submit, some villagers are standing their ground and making their voices heard, the investigative programme Get Rea! finds out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
