Cambodians killed in Thailand truck crash

Two Cambodian migrant workers died and more than a dozen were injured in Thailand on Friday when the truck they were travelling in hit another truck head-on. Chen Pesith, deputy director of the Cambodia-Thai Border Relations Office, said two Cambodian workers - Seng Chhaty, 28, and 34-year-old Mouch Sarmon - died in the truck accident, and as many as 20 were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.