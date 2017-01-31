Cambodian strongman threatens to sell opposition HQ
Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen on Tuesday threatened to seize the property of opposition leader Sam Rainsy and sell the party's headquarters if he wins a defamation case against the exiled politician. The one-million-dollar lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal cases targeting Cambodian opposition leaders trying to break Hun Sen's 32-year grip on power.
