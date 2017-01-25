Cambodian Rice Bank bags rice depot tender

Thaneakea Srov Plc, the company that operates the Cambodian Rice Bank, was selected as the winning bidder in a project to develop a rice storage and processing facility in Battambang province, the Rural Development Bank announced yesterday. The state-run RDB announced last month that it was seeking private-sector investment to build a new rice storage facility with 200,000-tonne capacity and with an attached mill capable of processing 3,000 tonnes of paddy rice a day.

