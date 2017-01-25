Cambodian Rice Bank bags rice depot t...

Cambodian Rice Bank bags rice depot tender

Thaneakea Srov Plc, the company that operates the Cambodian Rice Bank, was selected as the winning bidder in a project to develop a rice storage and processing facility in Battambang province, the Rural Development Bank announced yesterday. The state-run RDB announced last month that it was seeking private-sector investment to build a new rice storage facility with 200,000-tonne capacity and with an attached mill capable of processing 3,000 tonnes of paddy rice a day.

