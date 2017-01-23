Cambodian migrants' kin to testify in trafficking case
Parents of Cambodian human trafficking victims who were rescued from fishing boats in the southern border province of Ranong have travelled to Thailand to testify for their children in court. "I just want to see [the lawsuit] end quickly so my son can come back home and hopefully receive some compensation," said Gong Tu, 59, from the southwestern Cambodian province of Kampot.
