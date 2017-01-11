Cambodian airline looking to recruit TransAsia pilots
Cambodia Bayon Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to recruit 14-16 pilots from Taiwan's TransAsia Airways, which closed its services last November and dissolved its business operations Wednesday. Pilots who have experience flying TransAsia's fleet of A320s and A321s on international and cross-Taiwan Strait routes and those who flew ATRs on domestic flights will be of interest to the Cambodian carrier, its agency in Taiwan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC