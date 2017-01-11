Cambodian airline looking to recruit ...

Cambodian airline looking to recruit TransAsia pilots

Read more: The China Post

Cambodia Bayon Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to recruit 14-16 pilots from Taiwan's TransAsia Airways, which closed its services last November and dissolved its business operations Wednesday. Pilots who have experience flying TransAsia's fleet of A320s and A321s on international and cross-Taiwan Strait routes and those who flew ATRs on domestic flights will be of interest to the Cambodian carrier, its agency in Taiwan said.

Chicago, IL

