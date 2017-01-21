Cambodia to host World Economic Forum...

Cambodia to host World Economic Forum on ASEAN in May: PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Saturday that Phnom Penh would host the World Economic Forum on ASEAN on May 10 to 12 this year. This is a national pride that Cambodia will organize such an important event in our territory, he wrote on his official Facebook page.

