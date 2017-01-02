Cambodia to arrest three behind photo...

Cambodia to arrest three behind photoshopped image of king

Cambodian police on Monday said they planned to arrest three suspects, including one believed to be in Thailand, for being behind an offensive photoshopped image of the country's king that placed him in a gay porn scene. The image, which appeared on some Facebook accounts in both Cambodia and Thailand this week, is a rare public insult aimed at King Norodom Sihamoni, a monarch who is largely respected and deemed above the country's political fray.

