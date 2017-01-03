Cambodia sends troops to Lebanon for peacekeeping mission

Phnom Penh, Jan 4 - Cambodia on Wednesday sent the seventh batch of 184 peacekeepers to Lebanon to replace the sixth group, whose one-year UN peacekeeping mission has come to an end. The military engineering group, including 16 females, would work on landmine clearance and construction of roads, bridges, shelters and barracks, Xinhua news agency quoted General Pol Saroeun, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, as saying.

