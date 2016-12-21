Cambodia Selected As Chair Of Least Developed Countries Bureau At WTO
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday the country has been selected as chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries at the World Trade Organisation , China's Xinhua news agency reported. "As the head of the government, I'm very happy when Cambodia was unanimously chosen as the chair of the coordinating group of the LDCs at the WTO on Nov 14, 2016 for a one-year term from February 2017 to February 2018," he said in a message to compatriots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC