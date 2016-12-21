Cambodia Selected As Chair Of Least Developed Countries Bureau At WTO

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday the country has been selected as chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries at the World Trade Organisation , China's Xinhua news agency reported. "As the head of the government, I'm very happy when Cambodia was unanimously chosen as the chair of the coordinating group of the LDCs at the WTO on Nov 14, 2016 for a one-year term from February 2017 to February 2018," he said in a message to compatriots.

