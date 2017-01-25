Cambodia prepares for Chinese New Yea...

Cambodia prepares for Chinese New Year celebrations

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodians with Chinese descent have prepared to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year - the Year of the Rooster - which falls on Jan. 28. Though it is not a public holiday in this Southeast Asian nation, the Chinese New Year, or known as Spring Festival, is broadly welcomed here. "I'm a Cambodian with Chinese descent, so it's important for me to pray to my ancestors on the occasion," Phnom Penh resident Sam Ang told Xinhua on Wednesday while buying Chinese New Year decoration materials at a shop.

Chicago, IL

