Cambodia joins global infrastructure fund in Davos

13 hrs ago

Cambodia has become the first Asian country to sign on to the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership , a global initiative that aims to unlock the funding of infrastructure projects through public-private sector partnerships. The announcement came during Prime Minister Hun Sen's four-day visit to the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

