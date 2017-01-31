Cambodia Increase Ticket Prices For Foreign Tourists To Angkor
Ticket prices for foreigners visiting Cambodia's famed Angkor archeological park rose, starting from Feb 1, 2017, a spokesman said on Wednesday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The prices for tickets to the Angkor increase from today," Long Kosal, spokesman and deputy director of the communications department of the Apsara Authority, which manages the ancient site, told Xinhua.
