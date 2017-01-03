Cambodia given life on January 7

Cambodians, especially those who survived Democratic Kampuchea or the Khmer Rouge regime, remember the date January 7, 1979, although the meaning they give to that day is different based on who they are, where they are from and what they do. Regardless of the meaning given to this date, it is historically the day that brought an end to the Khmer Rouge rule during which Cambodians lived in hardship, were separated from loved ones, faced starvation and illness without medication, and feared for their lives.

Chicago, IL

